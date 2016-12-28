Tokyo shakes as magnitude-6.3 earthquake strikes northern Ibaraki Prefecture

A magnitude-6.3 earthquake struck northern Ibaraki Prefecture and its vicinity Wednesday evening, the Meteorological Agency said. No tsunami warning was issued.

The strong quake, which registered lower 6 on the Japanese shindo scale to 7, hit areas near Takahagi in northern Ibaraki Prefecture at 9:38 p.m, the weather agency said.

Wider areas in the Tohoku and Kanto regions also registered 3 and 4 on the shindo scale.

Buildings in central Tokyo mildly swayed for several seconds. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Some public transportation systems in the Tohoku and Kanto regions halted operations temporarily. The Tohoku and Tokaido shinkansen lines briefly stopped but resumed shortly thereafter, according to Japan Railway.

Ibaraki Prefecture is home to some nuclear power plants and related facilities. There were no immediate reports of any abnormalities at Tokai No. 2 nuclear plant, which currently remains idle, according to its operator, Japan Atomic Power Co.