Welfare ministry admits error in collecting Japan heath insurance premiums

The welfare ministry said Tuesday that it has wrongly collected premiums for the public health insurance program for elderly people aged 75 or over from self-employed individuals.

A setting error for a system that calculates the income of the insured people caused the problem, according to the ministry. The public health insurance program for the elderly reduces insurance premiums by up to 90 percent depending on the amount of their incomes.

The ministry failed to inform all prefectural governments of the error, which was found in 2011, merely telling those that made inquiries how to calculate the incomes correctly.

Under the ministry’s plan, prefectural governments are set to respond to the insured people individually until the system is repaired in April 2019.

The ministry said a survey by a prefectural government finds that the wrong collection affected 0.13 percent of those insured, or 0.05 percent of the total insurance premiums.

Simply put, the error in the income calculation system affected some 20,000 out of about 16.6 million insured people, or several hundred million yen in premiums.

The ministry, together with prefectural governments, is set to identify the affected individuals and refund the money it wrongly collected while attempting to make up the shortfall by improving collection procedures, in April next year or later.

The ministry said that it will have several officials check the system repair to prevent any recurrence of the problem.