Shogi body chief reinstates top player, apologizes over false cheating charge

The head of the Japan Shogi Association, Koji Tanigawa, apologized on Tuesday to a top-ranked Japanese shogi player who has been cleared of allegations he cheated with software assistance during official games earlier this year.

Tanigawa also said Hiroyuki Miura would be allowed to return to official games in January, adding three executives of the association, including himself, will have their salaries cut by around 30 percent for three months.

The decisions came after a third-party panel said Monday it has found no evidence of software-assisted cheating by Miura in an investigation.

The association imposed the suspension on Miura, a 42-year-old ninth dan, on Oct. 12 alleging he used a smartphone application for assistance during a game.

Miura insisted in a statement released in November by his attorney that the allegation was false and based on mere speculation, calling for his suspension to be lifted.