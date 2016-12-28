Russia easing visa requirements for Japanese

The Russian Foreign Ministry said Tuesday it will loosen visa requirements for Japanese visitors as of Jan. 1.

The ministry said a multiple-entry visa will be introduced for tourists and those visiting relatives and friends that are good for a maximum period of six months and one year, respectively.

Another multientry visa will be made available for businesspeople and those entering Russia for cultural and sports exchanges, the validity of which is up to five years, it said.

The ministry said the action is in response to the announcement bby the Foreign Ministry in Tokyo earlier this month that Japan will relax visa requirements for Russian nationals as of Jan. 1.