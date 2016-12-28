Dentsu president resigns amid mounting pressure over suicide of young employee

Dentsu Inc. President Tadashi Ishii said Wednesday he will step down in January to take responsibility for the alleged overwork-related suicide of a 24-year-old employee at the advertising agency.

In a news conference in Tokyo, Ishii said, “We deeply regret failing to prevent the overwork of our new recruit. I offer my sincere apology.”

The news conference was held after the labor ministry referred Dentsu and one of its executives to prosecutors the same day on suspicion of forcing Matsuri Takahashi, who joined the company in April 2015, to work and underreport illegally long hours, leading to her suicide on Christmas Day last year.

Labor authorities suspect the advertising giant and Takahashi’s supervisor violated the Labor Standards Law by forcing her and another employee to work illegally long hours between October and December 2015.

The latest move by the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry’s Tokyo Labor Bureau came with unusual speed after the ministry raided Dentsu on Nov. 7. In referring the case to prosecutors, it said the case amounts to an indictment. The bureau said it has already questioned Ishii over the matter.

Takahashi, who showed signs of depression prior to her death, was found to have worked overtime far in excess of the maximum number of hours allowed under a labor-management agreement. She jumped to her death from the upper floor of a company dormitory on Dec. 25 last year, according to a lawyer for her family.

The Tokyo labor standards inspection office in September this year recognized her suicide as a case of karoshi, the Japanese word for death from overwork, as her overtime hours had significantly increased from around 40 hours a month to over 100 hours before she began to suffer from depression.

Her family argues she was also a victim of power harassment, with her boss allegedly telling her, “You have too little capacity (to handle work) if you find the current volume of work hard to handle.”

Dentsu Vice President Shoichi Nakamoto, who joined the news conference, said, “It cannot be denied that this was a case of power harassment, given the fact that she lacked experience in the business,” but he also asserted that there was no illegal conduct at the company.