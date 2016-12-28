Dentsu, execs to face prosecutors over excessive long hours in violation of labor law

Labor authorities will refer advertising agency Dentsu Inc. and some of its officials to prosecutors as early as Wednesday on suspicion of violating the labor standards law by making employees work illegally long hours, sources said Tuesday.

The decision by the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry and the Tokyo labor standards inspection office follows the overwork-related suicide of a 24-year-old female employee of the Japanese advertising giant in December last year.

In November, the ministry raided Dentsu’s headquarters and other offices, suspecting the company forced a number of employees to work overtime illegally.

Matsuri Takahashi, who joined Dentsu in April 2015, killed herself in Tokyo on Christmas Day last year. The Tokyo labor standards inspection office in September this year recognized her suicide as a case of karoshi, or death from overwork, as her overtime hours had significantly increased.

In 1991, the death of a young male worker was also acknowledged as a suicide induced by overwork.