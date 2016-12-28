Japan chided 1,348 firms for failing to pay overtime in fiscal 2015

The number of firms given improvement orders by labor standards inspection offices across Japan in fiscal 2015 for not paying overtime rose by 19 from a year earlier to 1,348, marking the first rise in two years, the labor ministry said Tuesday.

After the instructions, a total of ¥9.994 billion was paid to employees at the companies, or ¥7.41 million per company.

The total paid amount was down about 30 percent, the first fall in three years, from the previous year’s level which was inflated by payment of more than ¥1.4 billion by one company.

Overtime was paid to 92,712 employees after the instructions in fiscal 2015, which ended last March, who received ¥110,000 on average.

A financial firm paid the highest amount, of ¥137.39 million, to its workers after the instruction.