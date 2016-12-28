Tokyo stocks flat without trading clues

Stocks closed almost unchanged on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Wednesday, amid a dearth of major trading incentives.

The 225-issue Nikkei average ended 1.34 points, or 0.01 percent, lower at 19,401.42. On Tuesday, the key market gauge gained 6.42 points.

The Topix index of all first-section issues, on the other hand, finished up 0.58 point, or 0.04 percent, at 1,536.80, after climbing 1.92 points the previous day.

The Tokyo market got off to a weaker start, affected by price drops for shares that went ex-dividend on Wednesday, which worked to push down the Nikkei average by some 30 points, brokers said.

But the market’s downside was limited, supported by higher U.S. equities overnight, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite index rewriting a record closing high for the first time in a week. Investors took heart from brisk U.S. economic indicators, according to brokers.

After hovering around the previous day’s closing level, the Nikkei average accelerated its upswing in the early afternoon session thanks to the yen’s weakening against the dollar.

But the market lost steam in the late afternoon, as there were no fresh buying incentives. Investors retreated from trading ahead of the year-end and New Year holidays, brokers added.

Pointing out that Wednesday’s trading value on the TSE’s first section hit a 2016 low of 1,559 billion yen, Masashi Oguchi of Mito Securities Co.’s Investment Information Department said, “The figure tells everything about the day’s market.”

Activities were calm as most foreign players wrapped up transactions before Christmas and have already begun taking year-end holidays, Oguchi noted.

“There were also few domestic institutional investors on the final business day of the year,” a major securities firm official said.

If leading players remained in the market, Tokyo stocks would have risen vigorously because the external environment is favorable, the official added.

Despite the Nikkei’s fall, rising issues outnumbered falling ones 1,411 to 474 on the TSE’s first section, while 109 issues were unchanged.

Volume fell to 1.311 billion shares, from Tuesday’s 1.749 billion shares.

Megabank groups Mitsubishi UFJ, Mizuho and Sumitomo Mitsui met with selling.

Toshiba suffered a daily limit loss of 20.43 percent, after the Japanese electronics giant unveiled a massive loss from its U.S. nuclear operations the previous day.

Other major losers included clothing store chain operator Fast Retailing, mobile phone carrier SoftBank Group, camera maker Canon, game maker Nintendo and textile producer Toray.

By contrast, oil companies JX Holdings and Idemitsu were buoyant thanks to higher crude oil prices.

Automaker Toyota, electronic parts producer Murata Manufacturing, steelmaker Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal and shipping firm Mitsui O.S.K. Lines were also buoyant.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key March contract on the Nikkei average was up 90 points at 19,430.