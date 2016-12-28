Dollar firmer around ¥117.50 in Tokyo

The dollar rose moderately to around ¥117.50 in Tokyo trading on Wednesday, as active trading was held in check ahead of the year-end and New Year holidays.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥117.50-51, up from ¥117.31-32 at the same time Tuesday. The euro was at $1.0466-0466, up from $1.0444-0445, and at ¥122.98-99, up from ¥122.53-54.

The dollar topped ¥117.50 in early trading, aided by an overnight rise in U.S. long-term interest rates and releases of stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data, including the S&P Case-Shiller home price index for October.

Despite a fall in Tokyo stock prices in early trading, the dollar extended gains thanks to purchases on year-end real demand, market sources said.

“Some companies moved to secure dollars before wrapping up their 2016 operations,” a Japanese bank official said.

Later, the greenback rose above ¥117.70 as Tokyo stocks regained strength but fell back and was stuck in a narrow range around ¥117.50.

To surpass ¥118, fresh favorable news will be necessary because the dollar has to get over profit-taking pressure in the upper ¥117 range, a currency broker said.

“In the absence of powerful trading incentives, dollar-yen trading was dominated by position-adjustment activities,” another broker said.