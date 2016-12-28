China carrier seen headed to Hainan as U.S. says it’s OK with ship’s drills in international waters

The United States says China has the right to sail in international waters after a Chinese aircraft carrier cruised past Taiwan and into the contested South China Sea.

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry reported Monday that the aircraft carrier and five warships sailed 90 nautical miles south of Taiwan, a self-governing island claimed by China. Beijing says it is a routine training exercise.

China has previously accused U.S. warships of making provocative passes through the South China Sea.

State Department spokesman Mark Toner said Tuesday the U.S. recognizes lawful uses of the sea, and the same rights apply to the U.S., China and other nations.

He said, “as we often make the case with our own naval vessels sailing … in those same waters, it’s freedom of navigation.”

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry meanwhile said Tuesday that a Chinese aircraft carrier that sailed through the South China Sea earlier this week is expected to arrive at a naval base in China’s southern island province of Hainan in the evening.

“The ministry will pay close attention to its future movement,” it said in a statement.

The Liaoning, China’s first aircraft carrier, and accompanying warships are expected to arrive Tuesday evening at a naval base on the southern tip of the island, located off the southern coast of mainland China.

Taiwan’s military said the fleet had been spotted Sunday sailing in the East China Sea and it passed southeast of Taiwan-controlled Pratas Island, an atoll in the northern part of the South China Sea, on Monday afternoon.

The Liaoning, which went into service in September 2012, is an extensively refurbished Soviet-era vessel that was purchased from Ukraine in 1998.

A spokesman for China’s navy announced Saturday that the fleet was headed for the Western Pacific to take part in an open-sea training exercise.

On Monday, Taiwan’s Defense Ministry declined to confirm media reports that the island’s air force scrambled RF-16 reconnaissance fighters and F-16 fighters, only saying the air force and navy had been on alert and were monitoring the fleet’s movement.

Defense Minister Feng Shih-kuan told reporters Tuesday that sending reconnaissance fighters is one of the ways used by the military to gather intelligence.

He said the fleet did not enter Taiwan’s air defense identification zone.

Asked why the military did not release pictures and related information to the public, Feng said it is better for Taiwan to “hide its military prowess rather than show it off.”