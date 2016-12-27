Japan poll finds people dream of long yearend holiday, settle for five days, or some sleep

A long, leisurely sojourn on a tropical beach resort, listening to the waves and counting seagulls … is only a pipe dream for most workers in Japan as the New Year holidays draw near.

A recent survey by market research firm Macromill Inc. shows many people can only afford a five-day holiday over New Year’s, though they wish they could take seven days off. And they will mostly likely stay at home, catching up on their sleep.

Of the 3,341 people with jobs who responded to the online survey, 28.9 percent replied that they wanted to take seven days off, followed by 23.9 percent who said they wished for 10 days off and 11.6 percent who hoped for a five-day holiday.

On the other hand, the actual number of holidays the workers said they would get during New Year’s was five days on average.

The five days were still longer than the average of 3.9 days that people said they would get as a summer holiday in a separate survey conducted by the firm in July.

By industry, teachers and other education workers were down for the longest time off, saying they planned to take an average of 7.1 days off. They were followed by 5.7 days among workers in the construction sector, 5.6 days in the manufacturing sector and 5.2 days among public servants.

On the other end of the spectrum, hospitality workers — covering those working at hotels/inns and restaurants — planned to take the least time off: an average of 2.1 days. Workers in the health care and welfare sector, as well as those in the transportation and postal service sector, could only afford 3.2 days.

The firm also asked 7,500 people between the ages of 20 and 69 what they planned to do during the holiday season. Eighty-seven percent of them said they planned to chill out at home, while 58 percent said they would catch up on their sleep. Only 5 percent said they planned to take a trip overseas.

New Year’s holidays are the longest that many workers get in Japan, where the idea of taking holidays longer than a week is often shunned by the workers themselves, although they are legally entitled to do so.

According to an Internet survey covering 9,424 people in 28 countries by travel services site Expedia Inc. in September, Japan ranked worst in the ratio of paid holidays spent, with respondents saying they used only half of the 20 paid holidays they were entitled to on average. In Brazil, France and Spain, 100 percent of the workers used up all of the 30 days given as paid holidays.

U.S. workers used 12 days, or 80 percent, of the 15-day paid holidays, while South Korea workers, entitled to an average of 15 paid holidays per year, used eight, or 53 percent of them.