Narita airport introduces fuel cell vehicle

The operator of Narita International Airport in Chiba Prefecture has introduced the use of a fuel cell vehicle.

Fuel cell vehicles are powered by a chemical reaction between oxygen in the air and hydrogen in a tank installed on the vehicles.

They are sometimes called the “ultimate eco-cars” because unlike conventional vehicles, they emit no carbon dioxide and produce only water as a by-product.

Narita International Airport Corp. held a ceremony Monday at a hydrogen station that had been set up in March. It is currently the only airport in eastern Japan that has a commercial-use hydrogen station for fuel cell vehicles.

The fuel cell vehicle at Narita, Honda Motor Co.’s Clarity Fuel Cell, can travel about 750 kilometers when filled with about 5 kilograms of compressed hydrogen.

“We hope to reduce the environmental burden on areas around the airport by introducing a state-of-the-art eco-friendly vehicle,” said Makoto Natsume, president of the airport operator.