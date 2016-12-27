Nikkei rebounds moderately on weaker yen

The benchmark Nikkei average turned up moderately on the back of a weaker yen on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Tuesday while trading remained thin amid a holiday mood.

The 225-issue Nikkei gained 6.42 points, or 0.03 percent, to finish at 19,403.06, rising for the first time in four market days. On Monday, the key market gauge lost 31.03 points.

On the other hand, the Topix index of all first-section issues closed down 1.92 points, or 0.12 percent, at 1,536.22, after retreating 5.68 points the previous day. The index extended its losing streak to a fourth session.

The Nikkei average opened on a bearish note reflecting a lack of fresh incentives as major overseas markets were closed on Monday.

Stocks, especially mainstay issues that recently came under profit-taking, attracted buybacks later due to the yen’s fall versus the dollar, briefly helping the Nikkei gain some 80 points in midmorning trading.

The Nikkei lost steam and gave up much of its earlier gains toward the close, however, with players increasingly retreating to the sidelines.

“The market drew purchases after the Nikkei lost about 100 points in the past three sessions,” said Yoshihiko Tabei, chief analyst at Naito Securities Co.

“Stocks were also supported by expectations that overseas investors who are pinning hopes on ‘Trumponomics,’ or economic stimulus measures by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, will return to the Tokyo market and help push it up toward the year-end,” Tabei added.

Meanwhile, a bank-affiliated securities firm official said that a wait-and-see mood ahead of the releases of key U.S. economic indicators later in the day, such as the Conference Board’s consumer confidence index for December, weighed on the Tokyo market in the afternoon.

Falling issues outnumbered risers 1,076 to 781 on the TSE’s first section, while 149 issues were unchanged.

Volume came to about 1.75 billion shares, against Monday’s about 1.44 billion shares.

Mega-bank groups Mitsubishi UFJ, Mizuho and Sumitomo Mitsui, and insurer Dai-ichi Life were buoyant.

Ono Pharmaceutical jumped 5.77 percent on a media report that the company’s president, Gyo Sagara, has revealed a plan to start domestic sales of its Opdivo cancer drug also for stomach cancer treatment.

Also on the plus side were mobile phone carriers SoftBank Group and KDDI, and clothing store chain operator Fast Retailing, all heavily weighted components of the Nikkei average.

By contrast, Toshiba dived 11.62 percent and was the second-biggest percentage loser on the first section on Tuesday, with investors unnerved by a media report that the electronics and machinery giant could additionally book hundreds of billions of yen in loss from its nuclear power plant business in the United States.

Mitsubishi Estate, Sumitomo Realty and Mitsui Fudosan also met with selling.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key March contract on the Nikkei average was up 20 points at 19,340.