Strong M7.6 temblor rocks remote south Chile, prompts brief tsunami alert

A powerful earthquake shook southern Chile on Sunday, but there were no immediate reports of deaths and only minor known damage.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude-7.6 quake struck at 11:22 a.m. local time (9:22 a.m. EST; 1422 GMT) near the southern tip of Chiloe Island, about 25 miles (39 km) south-southwest of Puerto Quello and at a depth of 22 miles (35 km). The area, some 800 miles (1,300 km) south of the capital of Santiago, is relatively sparsely populated.

National emergency director Ricardo Toro told a news conference that some 4,000 people were evacuated for fear of possible tsunami following the quake, but the alert was eased about 90 minutes after the temblor.

“There is no information of loss of life,” Toro said, though he said some highways were damaged. The local electric company reported that power was cut to about 22,000 customers.

Taxi driver Luis Ramirez told The Associated Press by telephone from the town of Ancud that he was washing his car when the quake hit. “I’m 48 years old and I’ve never felt anything so strong,” he said.

Ramirez said cars equipped with loudspeakers roamed the streets urging people to evacuate beach areas.

A much stronger magnitude-8.8 earthquake in February 2010 generated tsunami and killed 524 people in Chile.

Chile’s National Emergency Office (ONEMI) lifted both the evacuation order and tsunami watch three hours after the Christmas Day quake struck, telling nearly 5,000 people who had evacuated they could return to their homes.

Onemi said one bridge in the area was impassible as crews worked to restore electricity to 21,000 homes without power.

Officials had issued a tsunami warning issued earlier for areas within 1,000 km (621 miles) of the epicenter of the quake 225 km (140 miles) southwest of Puerto Montt, but the warning was downgraded to a tsunami watch. Eight mostly small ports in the area were closed, Chile’s Navy said.

The quake was felt on the other side of the Andes mountains in Argentina, but structural damage in areas close to the epicenter was limited, witnesses said.

“There was a lot, a lot of movement here, but besides that nothing of note, there weren’t houses falling,” said Alamiro Vera, owner of the Cabanas Hotel in the southern Chile fishing town of Quellon. “It was just scary, and some things inside fell.”

A Reuters witness said some roads and at least one bridge were damaged in Quellon, located on Chiloe Island, a tourist destination in Chile’s Los Lagos region.

The quake’s depth was about 34.6 km (21.5 miles), the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said. According to media reports, the quake was felt in the southwest Argentine city of Bariloche.

The area hit by Sunday’s quake was south of Valdivia, Chile, where 1,655 people died in a 1960 quake ranked by the USGS as the most powerful recorded in Chile.

The region is home to several industrial salmon farms. An official with Chile’s National Fish and Aquaculture Service said several companies had evacuated employees and were evaluating their facilities for possible damage.

Fishing and agriculture company Empresas AquaChile SA said its employees in the watch zone had been evacuated and were safe, adding that there was no damage to its facilities.

Several other companies have industrial salmon farming operations in the region, including Blumar SA, Cia Pesquera Camanchaca SA, Australis Seafoods SA, Multiexport Foods SA, Invermar SA, and the local unit of Norway’s Marine Harvest ASA.

Chile is the world’s leading copper producer, but there are no major mines located near the zone affected by the earthquake.

Chile’s state-run oil company ENAP said its Bio Bio refinery in southern Chile was operating normally. The Puerto Montt airport was operating normally, a spokesman said.

Chile has a long history of deadly quakes, including a 8.8-magnitude quake in 2010 off the south-central coast, which also triggered tsunami that devastated coastal towns.