Government sources say Japan will maintain Russia sanctions while embarking on economic project

Japan will adopt a two-prong policy on Russia of maintaining sanctions in line with the Group of Seven’s protest against the annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea Peninsula while also helping to boost the Russian economy, government sources said Sunday.

Japan will explain to other G-7 countries the need for the policy both to settle bilateral issues and allay growing concerns that Tokyo could withdraw from the anti-Russia coalition over the Crimea seizure, the sources said.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s government believes in improving ties with Russia but that this does not preclude remaining tough on the Crimea issue, the sources said.

Abe, who was the chairman of the G-7 summit held in Mie Prefecture in June, adopted a statement condemning Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014.

“We cannot stop condemning Russia unless Crimea’s sovereignty returns to Ukraine,” one of the sources said. Another said the need to continue with the current sanction regimes “is likely to be a topic” at next year’s G-7 summit, which will be held in Italy.

But Abe will make good on a recent agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin to provide a ¥300 billion package to help boost the Russian economy. The leaders reached the agreement during the Dec. 15-16 summit when Putin visited Japan.

Japan could help Russian corporations that are designated under sanctions imposed by other countries in connection with the Crimea issue and Russia’s largest oil producer. Rosneft, which is covered by the Tokyo-Moscow package, might be one such company, the sources said.

In reaction to the Crimea annexation the G-7, which groups Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States, as well as the European Union, took various punitive actions against Russia.

On a bilateral basis Japan has suspended inter-government negotiations on relaxing conditions for visa issuance and limited imports of products from Crimea.

Japan has asked Russia to settle the decades-old dispute over Japan’s claim to Russian-held islands off Hokkaido to sign a post-World War II peace treaty.

Russia has shown few signs of budging over the sovereignty of the islands which former Soviet troops seized after Japan’s surrender in the war in 1945.