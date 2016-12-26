Emperor to forgo New Year’s message to lighten burden

Emperor Akihito, who turned 83 last Friday, will no longer deliver a New Year’s message to help alleviate his burdens due to his advanced age, the Imperial Household Agency said Monday.

Vice Grand Steward Yasuhiko Nishimura said the Emperor has accepted a proposal by the agency to forgo the release of the annual message, which he has provided since 1990.

The Emperor will continue the New Year’s tradition of greeting well-wishers at the Imperial Palace each Jan. 2.

In a rare video message delivered to the public in August, the Emperor expressed his desire to abdicate due to declining physical strength but sounded skeptical about simply reducing his duties.

He is apparently concerned about potential inequalities caused by cutting some of his duties, according to agency sources.

However, Nishimura said a New Year’s message comes too close to the Emperor’s greetings for his birthday on Dec. 23 and during the public visit on Jan. 2, and that there still are enough chances to deliver his thoughts to the public.

A government advisory panel has been studying the feasibility of abdication along with how to alleviate his burdens. Nishimura denied any connection between the panel discussion and the decision to forgo the New Year’s message.