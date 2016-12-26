Boar killed after attacking four people on crowded trail near Hikone Castle

A wild boar injured four people Sunday as they walked on a crowded trail outside of Hikone Castle in Shiga Prefecture.

A 78-year-old man was seriously injured, with his ring finger becoming necrotic, and three other people were bitten.

After attacking the people on a trail crowded with tourists, the animal ran to a nearby river and was shot to death by a local hunting group.

Police in Hikone said the female boar was 1.4 meters long and probably weighed about 100 kg.

The animal charged a 74-year-old man from Aichi Prefecture from behind and bit his head. It also bit both the hand and ankle of a 38-year-old man and 54-year-old male care worker, both from Shiga Prefecture.

Boars are not known to live in that location, so it appears the animal either swam across a river or Lake Biwa, Japan’s biggest lake, from another area.