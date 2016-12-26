Mitsubishi jetliner’s initial delivery faces another delay

The president of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. has said its subsidiary is likely to postpone again the initial delivery of the first passenger jet fully developed and produced in Japan from the current mid-2018 target.

“We are not yet in a situation where we can achieve” the delivery date, Mitsubishi Heavy President Shunichi Miyanaga said in an interview with Kyodo News on Thursday, citing difficulties in clearing all the safety tests.

Miyanaga did not say how long delivery of the Mitsubishi Regional Jet may be delayed.

If postponed, it will be the fifth delay in the MRJ delivery plan. Miyanaga’s remarks underscore the difficulties in developing a passenger jet in Japan, the first since Nihon Aircraft Manufacturing Corp.’s YS-11 turboprop plane was rolled out half a century ago.

Miyanaga also said the costs of developing the regional jet have been higher than previously expected, adding they may increase further.

Last Decemberr, Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp., an entity 64 percent owned by Mitsubishi Heavy, put off the initial delivery by a year to the middle of 2018, as it wanted more testing time to strengthen the wing design.

After flying three MRJ prototypes to the United States, the company has conducted full-fledged test flights since late this year, aiming to obtain a safety certification from the Japanese government.

“It is difficult to know when we can receive” the safety certification, Miyanaga said, indicating the delay in completing the tests is behind the postponement of the first delivery of the MRJ.

“Procedures to scientifically prove safety have become far tighter than before,” Miyanaga said.

Under the current plan, ANA Holdings Inc., the parent company of All Nippon Airways Co., will be the world’s first recipient of the MRJ.

“We are now explaining (to ANA) what problems we are facing and how we will deal with them,” Miyanaga said, declining to say exactly what they are.