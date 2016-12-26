Government eyeing tougher penalties for fuel economy data manipulation

The government is aiming to toughen penalties for automakers that make false reports about fuel economy data, including a drastic increase in fines, following false reporting by Mitsubishi Motors Corp. and Suzuki Motor Corp., a government source said Sunday.

As one measure to crack down on such illegal activity, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism is planning to raise fines to up to ¥200 million per case from the paltry ¥300,000 at present, the source said.

The ministry is also considering legislation to impose imprisonment on corporate managers involved in data manipulation, the source added.

In September, the ministry introduced new penalties for automakers that manipulate fuel economy data, such as suspending production and fines, but there have been calls to make them tougher.

The government is expected to submit revisions to the Road Transport Vehicle Act to the ordinary parliamentary session scheduled to be convened next month.

The draft revisions will also include a stipulation that allows the government to withdraw approval for a vehicle produced by an automaker that intentionally manipulates data to make the model look more efficient.

The withdrawal would require the automaker to undergo tests again, adversely affecting the manufacturer’s business plan.

Mitsubishi has admitted that all models sold over the past 10 years are affected by the fuel economy scam. The company also used improper data in re-testing.

Suzuki has revealed that it used testing methods that did not comply with Japanese regulations since around 2010.