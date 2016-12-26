Tokyo stocks do little as Christmas lethargy steals overseas players

Stocks moved on a weak note in thin trading Monday, with foreign investors, major players on the market, absent due to the Christmas holidays.

The 225-issue Nikkei average lost 31.03 points, or 0.16 percent, to close at 19,396.64 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. On Thursday, the key market gauge shed 16.82 points.

The Tokyo market was closed on Friday for a national holiday.

The Topix index of all first-section issues ended down 5.68 points, or 0.37 percent, at 1,538.14, after falling 1.12 points the previous trading day.

Selling outpaced buying from the beginning of Monday’s trading, reflecting a pause in the yen’s weakening against the dollar. Buying on dips briefly sent back the Nikkei average into positive territory in the afternoon. But the market again bowed to selling toward the close in the absence of fresh incentives.

Trading was thin throughout the day due to the Christmas lethargy, with the U.S. and other major overseas markets closed. The “extremely calm” trading illustrates what the Tokyo market is like without overseas players, said Chihiro Ota, general manager for investment research and investor services at SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.

Another securities firm official said that domestic institutional investors have virtually gone into a year-end mode.

“Although profit-taking took the upper hand, defensive stocks, which had met with selling in the Trump rally, attracted buying (to support the downside),” Ota pointed out, referring to the bull market since Donald Trump’s victory in the U.S. presidential election last month.

Stocks hunted in the recent rally, such as banks, steel makers and automakers, fell prey to profit takers, brokers said.

Falling issues outnumbered rising ones 1,040 to 848 in the TSE’s first section, while 117 issues were unchanged.

Volume sank to about 1.44 billion shares from Thursday’s 1.87 billion.

The higher yen battered export-oriented names, such as automakers Toyota, Honda and Nissan, camera manufacturer Canon and electric parts producer Murata Manufacturing.

Mega-banks Mitsubishi UFJ, Mizuho and Sumitomo Mitsui, brokerage firm Nomura and insurer Dai-ichi Life were also downbeat.

Other major losers included mobile phone carriers SoftBank Group and KDDI and clothing store chain operator Fast Retailing.

By contrast, drug makers Astellas, Takeda and Ono Pharmaceutical were buoyant along with daily goods manufacturer Kao.

Also on the plus side were game maker Nintendo and mobile game site operator DeNA.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key March contract on the Nikkei average was down 40 points at 19,320.