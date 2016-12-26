Dollar moves tightly around ¥117 in Tokyo trading

The dollar fluctuated tightly at levels around ¥117 in Tokyo Monday as trading remained thin during Christmas holidays abroad.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥117.16-18, down from ¥117.66-67 the same time Thursday. The euro was at $1.0458-0459, up from $1.0437-0437, and at ¥122.53-55, down from ¥122.80-82. The Tokyo market was closed Friday for a national holiday.

The dollar fell to around ¥117.10 in early trading due to position-adjustment selling.

After rising back to near ¥117.40, the dollar came under renewed selling pressure and fell to around ¥117 as Japanese stocks extended their losses.

As stocks resisted further losses, the dollar rose above ¥117.20 on buybacks. It later got stuck in a narrow range around ¥117.10 as fresh trading incentives eluded, market sources said.

“Dollar-yen trading was quiet as overseas investors are away for the Christmas holidays,” an official at a foreign-exchange margin trading firm said.

With few players, the dollar-yen pair lacked a clear direction, market sources said.

“As U.S. and European financial markets are closed on Monday for the Christmas holiday, the dollar is expected to move around ¥117 for the time being,” one market source said.

Dollar-yen trading was little affected by remarks by Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda that there will be upward pressure on long-term interest rates once the economic upturn abroad becomes clear.