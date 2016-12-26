Vanilla Air launches Narita-Cebu flights

Budget carrier Vanilla Air has launched regular flights from Narita airport to Mactan-Cebu International Airport in the Philippines.

The unit of ANA holdings Inc. is the first domestic carrier to offer a regular daily round trip between Narita and the resort island of Cebu.

As more and more Japanese are going to Cebu to sightsee or study, the new route is expected to attract robust demand, Vanilla Air said.

Cebu Island is famous for its white beaches, and its namesake city is known as the Philippines’ “second city” after Manila. The first flight Sunday was packed, and Japanese occupied 80 percent of the seats.

Vanilla Air President Katsuya Goto said before its departure that the budget airline plans to cooperate with Cebu Pacific Air, another low-cost carrier in the Philippines, in online ticket sales, noting the two are Value Alliance members.