Toyota Sienta wins top awards in Indonesia

Toyota Motor Corp.’s Sienta has won two of Indonesia’s top industry awards for 2016, a half year after its launch in the nation, where Toyota commands more than a third of the market.

Sienta won the Best of the Best Car and Best Compact MPV prices in an annual Indonesian Car of the Year event sponsored by mobilmotor magazine.

“This shows that the new multi-activity vehicle concept, adopted by Sienta, was able to get a positive response from customers,” Franciscus Soerjopranoto, executive general manager of PT Toyota-Astra Motor, said in a news release.

Production of the Sienta began in mi-June at PT Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indonesia’s West Java plant, making Indonesia the first country outside Japan to produce the new model.

According to data from the Association of Indonesian Automotive Industries, Toyota remained the market leader in Indonesia with sales of 350,729 units from January to November 2016, up 16.8 percent from the same period last year.

The company is looking to boost its share to at least 35 percent, TAM Vice President Henry Tanoto said.