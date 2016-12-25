Mom urges ‘real reform’ at Dentsu exactly a year after daughter’s suicide

The mother of former Dentsu employee Matsuri Takahashi described the pain of losing her daughter in a note released Sunday on the first anniversary of her overwork-induced suicide.

“What I really wish is that my daughter were alive,” wrote Yukimi Takahashi, 53. Her daughter, then 24, jumped from a dormitory of the giant advertisement agency.

“Since that day, my time has stopped, and my future and hope have been lost,” she said. She also expressed regret for not urging her daughter strongly enough to quit.

The suicide sparked criticism of corporate Japan’s illegally long working hours.

“It may be Matsuri’s power if her death is having an impact on efforts to change work styles in Japan,” the note said. “But Matsuri was trying to contribute to society by living her life. Thinking of that, I am full of sadness and regret.”

She urged Dentsu to carry out real reform and called on all employees to change their mindsets.

“I hope all the working people in Japan will change the way they view work,” she wrote.

In September, a labor standards inspection office in Tokyo confirmed that Takahashi’s death was related to overwork, recognizing that she logged 105 hours of overtime in a month before going into depression in early November last year.

Last month, labor authorities raided Dentsu’s head office in Tokyo and three branches on suspicion of breaking the labor standards law.

Takahashi joined Dentsu in April 2015 after graduating from the University of Tokyo. After going full-time in October, her workload began to increase to the point that she was logging over 100 hours of overtime a month.

On Dec. 25 that year, after speaking with her mother by phone, she jumped to her death from her company dorm, leaving behind Twitter posts suggesting that the stress of spending virtually all her days and nights in the office had gradually overtaken her.

Two months ago, just after the suicide ruling, Dentsu started a policy of turning off all the office lights at 10 p.m. to curb long working hours.

Haruki Konno, who heads a nonprofit organization that addresses work-related issues among young people, views the impact of the suicide within the context of the growing attention being paid to karoshi (death by overwork). A law intended to prevent karoshi deaths took force in 2014.

He said the fact that she was working for a well-known company played a large part in highlighting the issue.