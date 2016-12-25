Ministry to reward firms that aid sports groups for disabled

The education and sports ministry will create a system to encourage companies to support organizations for disabled athletes ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics, officials have said.

The ministry will show companies a list of support measures requested by such sports organizations that is based on the results of a survey carried out in October.

The ministry will also establish an award system for companies that generously give support to sports groups for disabled athletes and create a logo for companies participating in the campaign.

Although public interest in sports for the disabled is increasing, most sports organizations are struggling due to a lack of funds, especially those for sports with low name recognition, sources familiar with the situation said.

Through the survey on organizations for disabled athletes, a ministry task force found that many are in need of financial support and human resources.