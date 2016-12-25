Imperial Navy veterans laud Abe’s plan to visit Pearl Harbor

A former Imperial Japanese Navy sailor who participated in the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor says Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s visit to a memorial there Tuesday will be vital to ensuring peaceful relations continue.

“It is important to mourn for the victims. Japan-U.S. relations must move forward,” said Hajime Naganuma, 96, an airplane mechanic who was aboard the aircraft carrier Kaga.

The Kaga was part of the flotilla that launched the surprise attack that dragged the United States into World War II.

In mid-November 1941, Naganuma set sail aboard the Kaga from a port in Kyushu without being told where the carrier was going. Later that month, the captain informed the crew that they would attacking the U.S. fleet at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 8 Japan time. He felt uneasy at the thought of his country starting war with the United States.

That day, he got up in the small hours of the morning. About 50 minutes after the planes left, the crew was told that the air raid was successful.

“It is regrettable that the raid was labeled a sneak attack because the declaration of war came later,” Naganuma said in a recent interview in the city of Fukuoka. “At that time, I felt elated just as others (on the ship) did, but now I think the operation should have been carried out fairly.”

Naganuma praised Barack Obama’s visit to Hiroshima in May, the first by a sitting U.S. president, saying that it “has made it easier for Abe to visit” Pearl Harbor.

In an interview in Kasaoka, Okayama Prefecture, another naval veteran, Hideichi Kawakami, 98, described Abe’s plan to mourn the victims of Pearl Harbor as “wonderful”.

“War must not happen again. We gain nothing from it whether we win or lose,” said Kawakami, who participated in the Pearl Harbor attack as a plane mechanic on the aircraft carrier Zuikaku. He expressed hope that Abe’s visit will provide a fresh opportunity to think about peace.