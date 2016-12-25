Japanese Red Army member Okamoto living calmly in Lebanon refugee camp

Kozo Okamoto, a Japanese Red Army member who participated in a 1972 airport attack in Israel, is living calmly in Lebanon where he was granted political asylum, it has been learned.

Okamoto, 69, eats rice every morning and watches Japanese television programs, according to a person related to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), which gives protection to Okamoto.

Okamoto, who is on an international wanted list, participated in the May 30 gun attack on Lod Airport, near Tel Aviv, which left some 100 people dead or injured.

The PFLP-related man, 66, who takes care of Okamoto, spoke about his recent living situation on more than one occasion. The PFLP and the Japanese Red Army formed a united front during the 1972 incident.

According to the man, who has ties to the PFLP, Okamoto lives with a Palestinian family in a refugee camp near the Lebanese capital , Beirut. He gets up around 7 a.m. and goes to bed at about 11 p.m.

He mainly eats Arabian food, but in the morning, he chooses rice over bread.

Every day, Okamoto watches TV for three to four hours, mainly Japanese programs. He particularly likes music programs.

When he happens to see Arabic news about the civil war in Syria, he said he feels sad about terrorism. But it is uncertain what he thinks about the attack he carried out.

Okamoto suffers from schizophrenia, and it tends to be difficult to communicate with him through talking. But his health has improved partly thanks to medication, allowing him to go swimming in the sea during the summer, the unnamed man said.

Last Sunday he attended a PFLP gathering near Beirut, where some participants praised his past contributions in the fight against Israel.