Denso, NEC to tie up on self-driving technology for automobiles

Major auto parts maker Denso Corp. will team up with NEC Corp. on developing self-driving automobile technology that makes use of artificial intelligence, sources at the two companies said.

With NEC boasting expertise in developing artificial intelligence and software, Denso plans to use its information technology expertise to accelerate research into automotive parts for next-generation vehicles.

Denso hopes to marry its camera and sensor technology with NEC’s “deep-learning” AI technology to develop systems that will enable cars to sense danger and avoid people and obstacles in their way, the sources said Saturday.

The deal will also work toward enhancing cybersecurity due to the surge in data leaks and other dangers expected as automakers keep pushing to link cars and trucks to the internet.

With alliances between the automotive and IT industries playing important roles in developing next-generation vehicles, Denso has moved to tie up with Toshiba Corp. and Sony Corp. to compete with overseas.

Last week, Honda Motor Co. said it is entering formal discussions with Waymo, the autonomous driving unit of Google Inc.’s parent company, to integrate its self-driving technology with Honda cars.