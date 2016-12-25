Tens of thousands flee as powerful typhoon bears down on Philippines

Babies, toddlers and old people were loaded onto military trucks in pouring rain in the Philippines on Sunday as tens of thousands fled the path of a powerful typhoon barrelling toward the disaster-prone archipelago.

Officials warned of large coastal waves of up to 2.5-meters (eight feet) high, landslides and flash floods as Nock-Ten closed in on the Bicol Peninsula and nearby islands.

More than 100,000 people have left their homes in the face of the typhoon threat on one of the biggest holidays in the mainly Christian nation, with officials saying hundreds of thousands of people could be displaced.

One provincial governor offered roast pig at evacuation centers to entice people to forsake celebrations at home.

“Floods terrify me. Each time I hear about a coming typhoon I want to throw up,” Criselda Buenvenuto, 68, said as she joined neighbors sheltering at a school in the town of Santo Domingo.

The hunchbacked widow lived alone in the kitchen of her house after the rest of it was destroyed during a typhoon 10 years ago that killed more than 1,000 people.

In the village of Alcala on the slopes of the active Mayon volcano, about 100 babies, toddlers, parents and elderly people were trucked off to another school as rain and strong winds shook trees at midday.

“There are large ash deposits on the slopes (of Mayon). Heavy rain can dislodge them and bury our homes in mud,” said Alberto Lindo, an official of the farming village of 3,300 people.

“We went around with megaphones and gave instructions to our people to eat breakfast, pack and board the military trucks,” he added.

Philippine and international weather services said Nock-Ten, named after a bird found in Laos, was set to hit Bicol on the south of the main island of Luzon on Sunday evening.

The U.S. Joint Typhoon Warning Center has forecast sustained winds of 231 kph (144 mph) and gusts of 278 kph when Nock-Ten makes landfall at the now-isolated island province of Catanduanes.

The government has forced more than 12,000 residents to move away from the Catanduanes coast, said provincial Vice Gov. Shirley Abundo.

“Please evacuate now while you still have time,” she said in a live appeal on ABS-CBN television.

In Camarines Sur province near Catanduanes, Gov. Miguel Villafuerte said on his Facebook page that nearly 90,000 residents were moved out of their homes as part of his “zero casualty” goal.

In another post on Twitter, the governor hinted at the difficulty of convincing people to recognize the approaching danger amid Christmas celebrations.

“Please evacuate, we will offer roast pig at the evacuation centres,” he tweeted.

Weather forecasters said the typhoon will eventually affect an area that is home to nearly 42 million people, including the capital, Manila, on Monday.

Civil Defense officials in Bicol said earlier nearly half a million people in the region were in harm’s way and needed to be moved out.

The military and local governments sent trucks on Sunday to clear people from coastal communities and other areas hit by landslides or flash floods in previous storms.

Some 20 typhoons or lesser storms strike the Philippines each year, routinely killing hundreds of people, and Bicol is often the first region to be hit.

It prides itself on having sharpened its disaster response to minimize casualties.

Nock-Ten, which will arrive outside the normal typhoon season, caused all ferry services and commercial flights in Bicol to be suspended.

In the port of Tabaco, stranded passengers sat inside the ferry terminal building with their luggage and children as they stared out at the rough seas, some still hoping to make it across to Catanduanes.

Rescue workers in Manila and the flood-prone central Luzon plains to the north have been put on standby, evacuation centers opened and food and other rations stocked.

On Sunday the coast guard ordered beaches south of Manila to be cleared of holiday makers by Monday, while residents of the capital’s seaside slums were warned to leave their homes.

Mammoth tsunami-like waves called storm surges devastated the city of Tacloban and nearby areas when Supertyphoon Haiyan struck the central Philippines in November 2013, leaving 7,350 people dead or missing.