Final test results confirm Ebola vaccine is highly effective

Final test results confirm that an experimental Ebola vaccine is highly effective, a major milestone that could help prevent the spread of outbreaks like the one that killed thousands in West Africa.

Scientists have struggled to develop an Ebola vaccine over the years, and this is the first one proven to work. Efforts were ramped up after the infectious disease caused a major outbreak, beginning in 2013 in Guinea and spreading to Liberia and Sierra Leone. About 11,300 people died.

The World Health Organization, which acknowledged shortcomings in its response to the West Africa outbreak, led the study of the vaccine, which was developed by the Canadian government and is now licensed to the U.S.-based Merck & Co. Results were published Thursday in the journal Lancet.

Merck is expected to seek regulatory approval in the U.S. and Europe sometime next year.

The experimental vaccine was given to about 5,800 people last year in Guinea as the virus was waning. All had had some contact with a new Ebola patient. They got the vaccine right away or three weeks later. After a 10-day waiting period, no Ebola cases developed in those immediately vaccinated, while 23 cases turned up among those with delayed vaccination.

The Lancet paper mostly crystallizes what was already largely known from interim results released last year. The vaccine proved so effective that the study was stopped midway so that everyone exposed to Ebola in Guinea could be immunized.

“I really believe that now we have a tool which would allow (us) to control a new outbreak of Ebola of the Zaire strain,” said Dr. Marie-Paule Kieny, a WHO assistant director-general who was the study’s lead author. “It’s the first vaccine for which efficacy has been shown.”

She noted that other Ebola vaccines are undergoing testing, and that a vaccine is also needed to protect against a second strain, Sudan.

The Merck vaccine uses a modified version of the vesicular stomatitis virus, which causes illness in rodents, cattle, pigs and horses. Not dangerous to humans, the virus has had one of its genes replaced by an Ebola virus gene.

The vaccine prompts the human body to develop antibodies against the invader, so that when Ebola attacks, the antibodies are quick to identify it and fight back.

The virus first turned up in Africa in 1976 and had caused periodic outbreaks mostly in Central Africa, but never with results as deadly as the West Africa outbreak. Many previous vaccine attempts have failed. Among the hurdles: the sporadic nature of outbreaks and funding shortages.

The WHO declared the epidemic over in January this year, but this was followed by flare-ups in Liberia, Guinea and Sierra Leone.

Liberia said it was Ebola-free in June, prompting the WHO to declare the official end of the outbreak.

Ebola was named after a river in the Democratic Republic of Congo, then known as Zaire.

Four of the virus species are known to cause disease in humans: Zaire, Sudan, Bundibugyo and Tai Forest.

The West African outbreak was caused by a variant, called Makona, of the Zaire species, which has historically been the most deadly in humans.

Before the recent West African outbreak, Ebola had killed about 1,700 people in four decades.

The virus’ natural reservoir animal is probably the bat, which does not fall ill but can pass the germ on to humans who hunt it for “bush meat.”

Other dinner-time favorites in parts of Africa — chimpanzees, gorillas, monkeys, forest antelope and porcupines — are also suspected of transmitting Ebola.

Among humans, the virus is passed on by contact with the blood, body fluids, secretions or organs of an infected or recently deceased person. This can include touching a sick or dead person, and likely also sexual intercourse.

Those infected do not become contagious until symptoms appear. They become more and more contagious until just after their death, which poses great risks during funerals.

Following an incubation period of between two and 21 days, Ebola develops into a high fever, weakness, intense muscle and joint pain, headaches and a sore throat.

That is often followed by vomiting and diarrhea, skin eruptions, kidney and liver failure, and internal and external bleeding.

Aftereffects have often been observed in survivors, including arthritis, problems with vision, eye inflammation and hearing difficulties.