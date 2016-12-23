Rocket attack on freighter off Yemen claims seven Pakistanis: report

Seven Pakistani crew members of an Iranian cargo ship were killed in a rocket attack off the coast of Yemen Wednesday night, GEO News reported Thursday.

It said the cargo vessel, M.V. Joya, was en route to Dubai from an Egyptian port when it came under attack in Yemini waters.

The TV said the ship was hit by a rocket as it was approaching Hudaydah Port and caught fire. One of the survivors swam to the coast and informed the authorities.

According to the report, all the crew members on board the ship were Pakistani nationals, and the families of the deceased have been informed.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

Thousands of people have been killed in the ongoing conflict in Yemen that began in 2015 between two factions claiming to constitute the government.