Canadian court slaps lawn chair-riding cluster ‘balloonatic’ with fine

A Canadian man was fined 5,000 Canadian dollars ($3,700) Thursday over a stunt that saw him fly more than 2 km (1.2 miles) above Calgary in a lawn chair attached to 110 large helium balloons, public broadcaster CBC said.

Daniel Boria, whom a prosecutor called a “balloonatic,” also agreed to make a C$20,000 ($14,800) donation to charity after pleading guilty to dangerous operation of an aircraft.

The Alberta provincial court clerk could not immediately confirm the result.

The stunt was reminiscent of a flight in 1982 in California that has been imitated by others around the world and even spawned the extreme sport of cluster ballooning.

Boria had taken off in his makeshift flying machine from a golf course on July 5, 2015, with an oxygen tank, a radio and a parachute.

During the escapade intended to promote his small cleaning business, 24 jetliners took off and landed at the Calgary airport, including two that reportedly flew underneath him.

But air traffic controllers were never able to pinpoint his exact location with radar.

After bailing from his chair in a parachute in high winds that had thrown him off course, he was arrested on the ground by police who had been monitoring his movements across the prairie sky.