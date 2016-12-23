Australian police collar ‘self-radicalized’ seven believed plotting Melbourne bombings on Christmas

Police say they have arrested seven suspects who allegedly planned a series of bomb attacks in the heart of Australia’s second-largest city on Christmas Day.

Victoria state Police Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton told reporters on Friday the seven had been inspired by the Islamic State group and had planned attacks on Melbourne’s Flinders Street train station, neighboring Federation Square and St. Paul’s Cathedral.

Ashton says police had been watching the alleged plotters for some time, and believed they were preparing to use explosives and other weapons.

Police said they believed the threat had been neutralized through the raids on Thursday night and Friday morning.

“Over the last fortnight … we have had to conduct a criminal investigation relating to the formation of what we believe was a terrorist plot,” Ashton told a press conference.

“We believe that there was an intention to conduct what we call a multi-mode attack, possibly on Christmas Day.

“The attack that we will allege was being planned, we believe was going to involve an explosive event, the use of explosives, and we gathered evidence to support that.”

Of the seven arrested on Friday morning, five remain in custody.

Ashton said four of them were Australian-born, of Lebanese background, with the fifth an Egyptian-born Australian citizen, all in their 20s.

“Certainly these are self-radicalized, we believe, but inspired by ISIS and ISIS propaganda,” he added, referring to Islamic State.