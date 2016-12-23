A man believed to be the suspect in the Berlin Christmas market truck attack was killed in a shoot-out in a suburb of the northern Italian city of Milan on Friday, a security source told Reuters.

At a press conference in Rome, Italy’s interior minister Marco Minniti said the 24-year-old Tunisian Anis Amri had been fatally shot after firing at police who had stopped his car for a routine identity check around 3 a.m. Identity checks had established “without a shadow of doubt” that the dead man was Amri, the minister said.

A man matching his description was seen in Aalborg in northern Denmark, the Danish police tweeted on Friday, saying people should keep away from the area as it had an ongoing operation there.

Amri was also was caught on camera by police on a regular stake-out at a mosque in Berlin’s Moabit district early on Tuesday a few hours after the attack, Germany’s rbb public broadcaster reported.

Amri was not a suspect at that time, and on Thursday morning, when police raided the mosque, they could not find him, rbb said.

German investigators had said they believed Amri was still lying low in Berlin because he is probably wounded and would not want to attract attention, Der Tagesspiegel, reported citing security sources.

German authorities issued a Europe-wide wanted notice for Amri, a 24-year-old Tunisian, on Wednesday. They offered a reward of 100,000 euros ($105,000) for information leading to Amri’s arrest, but warned he could be “violent and armed.”

Authorities say Amri has used at least six different names and three nationalities in his travels around Europe.

He left Tunisia in the wake of the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings and initially spent time in Italy.

He was repeatedly transferred among Sicilian prisons for bad conduct, with prison records saying he bullied inmates and tried to spark insurrections. He served 3½ years for setting a fire at a refugee center and making threats, among other things — but Italy apparently detected no signs that he was becoming radicalized.