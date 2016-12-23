Ramen shop owner owns up to Niigata blaze

The owner of a Niigata ramen shop on Friday effectively admitted to causing the inferno that destroyed some 150 buildings the previous day in the city of Itoigawa by leaving a gas burner unattended in the kitchen.

The fire, which injured 11 people and forced hundreds to evacuate, was declared extinguished on Friday afternoon, about 30 hours after it broke out at his noodle shop. The blaze, driven by high winds, spread so quickly that the Self-Defense Forces were called in to help.

According to the police, the owner of the ramen shop, believed to be the origin of the fire, left the kitchen and returned to his home after putting ingredients into a pot and setting it on the kitchen stove. He said that when he returned, he saw flames coming out from the pot.

“I feel deeply sorry for what I’ve done,” the man was quoted by the police as saying.

The magnitude of the blaze, which burned 40,000 sq. meters of the city, prompted Emperor Akihito to express his sympathies to those affected. It was the biggest fire in 20 years not caused by a natural disaster.

“Many people had to be evacuated in the cold weather. I hope their health will not suffer,” the Emperor said at an event at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo to celebrate his 83rd birthday.

Itoigawa has a population of about 44,510.

Though no deaths were reported, the most prominent victim of the blaze appears to be a sake brewery that dates back to 1650. The Kaganoi brewery, the oldest in Niigata Prefecture, stood about 150 meters from the ramen shop and was claimed by the blaze, its parent company Morita, based in Nagoya, said.

Police and fire investigators began combing the remains of the restaurant Friday morning to find what sparked the blaze. Of the 11 injuries, nine were firefighters and the remaining two local residents.

The fire moved faster than expected after strong winds spread it to a densely built-up area including several wooden houses near JR Itoigawa Station.

Miyo Sawaguchi, an 82-year-old woman who lives about 200 meters from the restaurant, said she heard a loud sound Thursday and went outside only to see red flames.

“I saw my house was on fire from the evacuation bus. I didn’t think the fire would come that far,” she said, adding that she was unable to grab her late husband’s ashes.

A 19-year-old vocational college student who lives about 100 meters from the site said she was sleeping but woke up to the smell of something burning.

“Our neighbors alerted us and helped each other to escape. I don’t how much my place was burned,” she said.

As of 8 a.m. Friday, the city had an evacuation advisory in place for some 740 people in 360 households and about 40 people had been moved to three shelters.

One of them, a 54-year-old cook, said: “I slept for only about an hour. I’m afraid that the evacuation will be prolonged.”

The municipal government will step up efforts to provide housing to the displaced. Many are reluctant to relocate from their homes, Mayor Toru Yoneda said after visiting the shelters.