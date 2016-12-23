Niigata probes cause of biggest blaze in 20 years; 17th century Kaganoi brewery lost

Police and firefighters on Friday opened an investigation into the cause of a wind-driven inferno the day before that injured ten people and destroyed some 150 buildings in the coastal city of Itoigawa, Niigata Prefecture.

The fire, which forced hundreds of residents to evacuate and called the Self-Defense Forces into action, was declared extinguished on Friday afternoon, about 30 hours after it broke out at a Chinese restaurant. The city has a population of about 44,510 people.

The magnitude of the blaze, which burned 40,000 sq.-meters of the city, prompted Emperor Akihito to express his sympathies to those affected by the biggest fire in 20 years not caused by a natural disaster.

“Many people had to be evacuated in the cold weather. I hope their health will not suffer,” the Emperor said at an event at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo to celebrate his 83rd birthday.

Though no deaths were reported, the most prominent victim of the blaze appears to be the Kaganoi sake brewery, which dates back to 1650. The brewery, the oldest in Niigata, was about 150 meters away from the Chinese restaurant and was claimed by the blaze, its parent company Morita, based in Nagoya, said.

Police and fire investigators began combing the remains of the restaurant Friday morning to find what sparked the blaze. Of the 10 injuries, eight were firefighters and the remaining two local residents.

The fire moved faster than expected after strong winds spread it to a densely built-up area including several wooden houses near JR Itoigawa Station.

Miyo Sawaguchi, an 82-year-old woman who lives about 200 meters from the restaurant, said she heard a loud sound Thursday and went outside only to see red flames.

“I saw my house was on fire from the evacuation bus. I didn’t think the fire would come that far,” she said, adding that she was unable to grab her late husband’s ashes.

A 19-year-old vocational college student who lives about 100 meters from the site said she was sleeping but woke up to the smell of something burning.

“Our neighbors alerted us and helped each other to escape. I don’t how much my place was burned,” she said.

According to local officials, the city still had an evacuation advisory in place for some 740 people in 360 households as of 8 a.m. Friday and plans to lift it after confirming the fire is out. Some 40 people have been moved to three shelters.

One of them, a 54-year-old cook, said: “I slept for only about an hour. I’m afraid that the evacuation will be prolonged.”

The municipal government will step up efforts to provide housing to the displaced. Many are reluctant to relocate from their homes, Mayor Toru Yoneda said after visiting the shelters.

The municipal government aims to finish the cleanup by the end of the year. Debris removal “will be conducted in a manner that does not place burdens on the affected people,” Yoneda said.