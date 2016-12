China maintains measured posture toward Trump but warns on Taiwan

China has warned that ties with the U.S. will likely see new complications and the only way to maintain a stable relationship is by respecting each other’s “core interests.”

Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s remarks Thursday appeared to underscore that China’s position on Taiwan is non-negotiable, weeks after President-elect Donald Trump suggested he could re-evaluate U.S. policy on Taiwan. It also mirrored Beijing’s relatively measured posture toward the incoming U.S. administration despite signs of growing wariness.

Wang told the Communist Party mouthpiece, the People’s Daily, that China will strive to boost cooperation with the U.S. but he foresaw “new, complicated and uncertain factors affecting bilateral relations” under the Trump administration.

China complained this month after Trump questioned a U.S. policy that since 1979 has recognized Beijing as China’s government and maintains only unofficial relations with Taiwan. Beijing regards the self-governing island as part of China and has long used the “core interest” formulation to signal that any move by Taiwan toward formal independence could be met with military force.

Trump’s comments on Taiwan, combined with his accusations that China is manipulating its currency and threats of imposing hefty tariffs against Chinese imports, have rattled relations between the world’s two largest economies.

Trump also accepted a Dec. 2 phone call from Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, the first time an American president or president-elect has publicly spoken to Taiwan’s leader since 1979.

Tsai is planning to transit through the United States next month as part of a visit to Taiwan’s diplomatic allies in Central America, according to Taiwanese media reports Thursday. The reports cite Taiwan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Javier Hou as saying Tsai’s team will try to arrange meetings with U.S. senators or representatives. The reports did not say whether she will meet Trump or anyone from his transition team.

China has in recent days urged the U.S. not to allow Tsai to transit through the U.S. and to “refrain from sending any wrong signal to the Taiwanese independence forces.” U.S. lawmakers often meet with Taiwanese presidents when they transit through the U.S. — most recently in June, when Tsai met in Miami with Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida.

Trump’s transition team announced Wednesday that Peter Navarro, who has accused China of effectively waging economic war against the United States, would head a trade policy council inside the White House.

Chinese state media on Friday expressed alarm over the choice.

“That individuals such as Navarro who have a bias against China are being picked to work in leading positions in the next administration, is no laughing matter,” the official English-language China Daily said in an editorial. “The new administration should bear in mind that with economic and trade ties between the world’s two largest economies now the closest they have ever been, any move to damage the win-win relationship will only result in a loss for both sides.”

The Global Times, an influential tabloid published by the ruling Communist Party’s official People’s Daily, said in an editorial: “China needs to face up to the reality that the Trump team maintains a hard-line attitude toward China. It must discard any illusions and make full preparations for any offensive move by the Trump government. … If Washington dares to provoke China over its core interests, Beijing won’t fear setting up a showdown with the U.S., pressuring the latter to pay respect to China.”

Asked by reporters about Trump’s appointment of an economist and author whose books include “Death by China,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Beijing has been observing the incoming U.S. administration’s transition and its policy direction.

“As two major powers with broad mutual interests, cooperation is the only correct choice,” Hua said without naming Trump or Navarro.

Although Navarro — and Trump — have been heavily criticized in the Chinese press, including state media, Beijing has largely measured its official response to potential flash points. This week, China’s military returned a U.S. underwater drone in the South China Sea that Trump had described as “stolen” on Twitter.

In the People’s Daily interview, Wang said U.S.-China relations are generally trending toward stable cooperation and mutual benefit. He quoted a Chinese poem — previously cited by President Xi Jinping as a metaphor for U.S.-China ties — depicting a river that flows inevitably, regardless of mountainous obstacles.

“This is a historical trend that cannot be changed by an individual’s will,” Wang said.

After what he described as a turbulent year steered by the trend of “reverse globalization” and punctuated by terrorist attacks, Wang said China is now a mature nation that could act as a “stabilizer” in global affairs.

China under Xi is adopting an assertive leadership role on the world stage, Wang said, such as hosting the G20 summit and heading discussions at the APEC forum in Peru.

“The world is choosing between openness and conservatism, cooperation and closure, transformation and old ways,” Wang said. “We will lead the way amid a shake-up in global governance, we will take hold of the situation amid international chaos, we will protect our interests amid intense and complex games.”