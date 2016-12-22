Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway named White House counsel

Donald Trump on Wednesday named his campaign manager Kellyanne Conway, credited with crafting much of the strategy that carried him to last month’s shock election victory, to the post of counselor to the president.

Conway, who since the election has been playing a leading role advising Trump as he prepares to enter the White House, will continue to be a close adviser after he is sworn in next month, a transition team statement said.

“Kellyanne Conway has been a trusted adviser and strategist who played a crucial role in my victory,” Trump said in the statement.

“She is a tireless and tenacious advocate of my agenda and has amazing insights on how to effectively communicate our message,” he said.

Conway, 49, the first woman campaign manager of either major political party to win a presidential general election, said she was “humbled and honored” to be named to the position.

“I want to thank the president-elect for this amazing opportunity,” said Conway, who prior to her work with Trump was a political pollster and consultant specializing in targeting women voters.

“A Trump presidency will bring real change to Washington and to Americans across this great nation.”