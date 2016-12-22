Big resolution: world’s fattest man vows to halve his size

A Mexican man who is believed to be the world’s most obese person plans to undergo gastric bypass in the new year and reduce his 590 kilograms (1,300 pounds) by half, his doctor said Wednesday.

The man, who does not give his family name to media and is known only as Juan Pedro, has diabetes, high blood pressure and chronic lung obstruction and needs to reduce his weight dramatically to reduce his health risks, Dr. Jose Castaneda Cruz said.

He said Juan Pedro would actually undergo a couple of procedures along the way.

“It’s surgery that is going to be done in two parts. That is because of the high risk of complications he faces. So it’s going to be done in two parts, six months apart,” Castaneda told reporters.

In the first procedure, surgeons will remove more than three-quarters of the patient’s stomach.

In the second procedure, his remaining stomach will be partially blocked, helping to give a feeling of fullness. Juan Pedro will also undergo intestinal surgery, his doctor said.

Castaneda wants him to lose 59 kilograms in the first six months, which alone would reduce his risk of obesity-related cancer by 52 percent.

Juan Pedro, 32, has a good chance of losing half his body weight by about six months after his first surgery, according to his medical team.

“Slowly but surely, I’ll get there,” he told reporters.