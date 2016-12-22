‘Violent, armed’ Tunisian wanted in Berlin truck massacre

Germany on Wednesday launched a Europe-wide manhunt for a “violent and armed” Tunisian man with ties to Islamic extremists who has used at least six different names and three different nationalities, saying he is a suspect in the Berlin Christmas market attack.

German authorities had considered him a possible terror threat months before the attack, put him under covert surveillance for six months this year and tried to deport him after his asylum application was rejected this summer.

Authorities issued a notice to other European countries overnight seeking the arrest of 24-year-old Anis Amri, but initially held off on going public so as not to jeopardize the manhunt. After German media published photos of him and a partial name, federal prosecutors issued a public appeal for the information.

“Caution: He could be violent and armed,” the notice warned. “A reward of up to €100,000 ($104,000) has been issued for information leading to the suspect’s arrest.”

A separate European arrest warrant from Germany obtained by The Associated Press states that Amri has at times used at least six different names and three different nationalities. He was described as being of average height and weight, with black hair and brown eyes.

Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere cautioned that Amri’s involvement in the attack wasn’t yet certain even though documents in his name were found in the cab of the truck

“This is a suspect, not necessarily the perpetrator,” de Maiziere said after briefing Parliament’s domestic affairs committee. “We are still investigating in all directions.”

Twelve people were killed and 48 injured when a truck plowed into a popular Berlin market Monday evening in an attack claimed by the Islamic State group. Twelve of the wounded were still being treated Wednesday for very serious injuries and some were in critical condition, Berlin health officials said.

The suspect apparently arrived in Germany in July 2015 and has lived in three German regions since February, mostly in Berlin, said Ralf Jaeger, the interior minister of western North Rhine-Westphalia state.

“Security agencies exchanged information about this person in the joint counterterrorism center, the last time in November,” he said.

State prosecutors in Berlin told AP that they launched an investigation of Amri on March 14 following a tip from federal security agencies.

The tip warned that Amri might be planning a break-in to finance the purchase of automatic weapons for use in an attack. Surveillance showed that Amri was involved in drug dealing in a Berlin park and involved in a bar brawl, but found no evidence to substantiate the original warning.

The observation was called off in September, by which time Amri had disappeared from his regular haunts in Berlin, prosecutors said.

Separately, Amri’s asylum application was rejected in July. German authorities prepared to deport him but weren’t able to do so because he didn’t have valid identity papers, Jaeger said. In August they started trying to get him a replacement passport.

“Tunisia at first denied that this person was its citizen, and the papers weren’t issued for a long time,” Jaeger said. “They arrived today.”

The claim of responsibility by IS did not identify the man seen fleeing from the truck in Berlin, but described him as “a soldier of the Islamic State” who “carried out the attack in response to calls for targeting citizens of the Crusader coalition.”

Germany’s top prosecutor, Peter Frank, told reporters the attack was reminiscent of a deadly rampage in the southern French city of Nice and appeared to follow instructions published by IS. He also said it wasn’t clear whether there was one perpetrator or several in the Berlin attack.

On July 14, a Tunisian living in France was shot to death after mowing down 86 Bastille Day revelers with a truck in Nice.

Police in Berlin, meanwhile, said they had received over 500 tips on the Monday evening attack.

Christmas shoppers were out again in the streets Wednesday in the German capital, and Berlin Mayor Michael Mueller said it was “good to see that Berliners aren’t being intimidated.”

“I don’t think there’s any need to be afraid,” he told ZDF television. “The police presence has been significantly heightened … and of course other measures taken to find the perpetrator quickly.”

Mueller argued there are limits to increasing security, given the number of public spaces and events.

“It wouldn’t be our free and open life any more if we escalated security measures so much that people worry about going anywhere, that there are strict entry checks,” he said. “We don’t want that. It must be appropriate and goal-oriented.”

German authorities observed Tunisian truck attack suspect Anis Amri over a period this year to try to determine whether he had planned a robbery to fund the purchase of automatic weapons for a possible attack with accomplices, a judicial source in Berlin told Reuters on Wednesday.

The source, confirming an online report by the mass-selling Bild newspaper, said authorities stopped their monitoring activities after they could not prove the suspicions.

Bild said Amri was monitored between March and September. The source declined to specify the observation period.

German police found Amri’s identity document under the driver’s seat of the truck that ploughed into a Berlin Christmas market and killed 12 people.

“Beware: He could be violent and armed!” the prosecutor’s office said in a statement, in which it described Amri as 1.78 meters (5’8″) tall, with black hair and brown eyes.

Amri’s father and security sources told Tunisia’s Radio Mosaique that he had left Tunisia seven years ago as an illegal immigrant and had spent time in prison in Italy.

In Duesseldorf, Ralf Jaeger, interior minister of the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW), said the Tunisian appeared to have arrived in Germany in July 2015 and his asylum application had been rejected.

He seemed to have used different names and had been identified by security agencies as being in contact with an Islamist network. He had mainly lived in Berlin since February, but was recently in NRW, Jaeger added.

After being turned down for asylum, the man should have been deported but could not be returned to Tunisia because his documents were missing, German authorities started the process of getting new identity papers in August.

The new details added to a growing list of questions about whether security authorities missed opportunities to prevent the attack, in which a 25-ton truck mowed down a crowd of shoppers and smashed through wooden huts selling gifts, mulled wine and sausages. It was the deadliest attack on German soil since 1980.

Christmas markets have been a known potential target for Islamist militants since at least 2000, when authorities thwarted a plot to attack one in Strasbourg, France. And the modus operandi in Berlin was identical to that of a Bastille Day attack in Nice in July, when a Tunisian-born man rammed a truck through a seaside crowd and killed 86 people.

The market at the scene of Monday’s attack, at the foot of the Kaiser Wilhelm memorial church, stayed shut on Wednesday, but some 50 people gathered there with banners that read “I am a Berliner” and sang songs such as “We are the World”.

More than 60 other Christmas markets across the German capital re-opened on Wednesday under tightened security.

“We don’t want to let the terrorists win. If everyone stays away, they are winning,” said tourist Nicki Anning at the Gendarmenmarkt Square in central Berlin.

Berlin authorities said 12 people seriously injured in Monday’s attack were still being treated in hospitals.

The pre-Christmas carnage at a symbolic Berlin site — under the ruined spire of a church bombed in World War II — has shocked Germans and prompted security reviews across Europe, already on high alert after attacks this year in Belgium and France.

The possible — though unproven — involvement of a migrant or refugee has revived a bitter debate about security and immigration, with Chancellor Angela Merkel facing calls to clamp down after allowing more than a million newcomers into Germany in the past two years.

Merkel, who will run for a fourth term next year, has said it would be particularly repugnant if a refugee seeking protection in Germany was the perpetrator.

Police initially arrested a Pakistani asylum-seeker near the scene, but released him without charge on Tuesday. It remains unclear whether the real perpetrator was acting alone or with others.

The Polish driver of the hijacked truck was found shot dead in the cabin of the vehicle. Bild newspaper said he had been alive until the attack took place. It also quoted an investigator as saying there must have been a struggle with the attacker, who may have been injured.

Islamic State has claimed responsibility, as it did for the Nice attack.

The Passauer Neue Presse newspaper quoted the head of the group of interior ministers from Germany’s 16 federal states, Klaus Bouillon, as saying tougher security measures were needed.

“We want to raise the police presence and strengthen the protection of Christmas markets. We will have more patrols. Officers will have machine guns. We want to make access to markets more difficult, with vehicles parked across them,” Bouillon told the paper.

Some politicians have blamed Merkel’s open-door migrant policy for making such attacks more likely. The anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany (AfD), which has gained support in the last two years as the chancellor’s popularity has waned, said on Tuesday that Germany is no longer safe.

Bavarian Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann told German radio there was a higher risk of Islamist attacks because of the influx of migrants in the past two years, many of whom have fled conflicts in countries such as Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan.

The task of tracking the suspects and the movements of the truck may be complicated by the relative scarcity of security cameras in public places in Germany, compared with countries such as Britain.

The German Cabinet on Wednesday approved a draft law to broaden video surveillance in public and commercial areas, a measure agreed by political parties last month after violent attacks and sexual assaults on women.

State surveillance is a sensitive issue in Germany because of extensive snooping by the Stasi secret police in communist East Germany and by the Gestapo in the Nazi era.

Tunisian anti-terrorism police were on Wednesday questioning the family of Amri, the prime suspect in the deadly truck assault on a Berlin Christmas market, a security official told AFP.

“A unit of the anti-terrorism brigade has questioned the suspect’s family,” the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The Tunisian security official said Amri’s parents, who live in the central town of Oueslatia, were being questioned.

Amri has four sisters and a brother, the source said, but it was unclear if anyone else was being questioned.

The security source said Amri had been arrested several times in Tunisia for alleged drug use.

He fled Tunisia to Italy after the 2011 revolution that overthrew longtime dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali and spent three years there before traveling on to Germany, the source said.

“When I saw the picture of my brother in the media, I couldn’t believe my eyes. I’m in shock, and can’t believe it’s him who committed this crime,” his brother, Abdelkader Amri, told AFP.

But “if he’s guilty, he deserves every condemnation. We reject terrorism and terrorists — we have no dealings with terrorists.”

His sister, Najoua, said: “I was the first to see his picture and it came as a total shock. I can’t believe my brother could do such a thing.

“He never made us feel there was anything wrong. We were in touch through Facebook and he was always smiling and cheerful,” she added.

Contacted by AFP, Tunisia’s interior and foreign ministries refused to comment on the case.