Japan’s elementary school-style backpacks proving a hit among businessmen

Backpacks closely resembling randoseru schoolbags have emerged as the commuting gear of choice among some Japanese businessmen.

Randoseru, box-shaped bags made of leather or leather-like synthetic materials, have traditionally been an essential item for elementary school children in Japan and are designed to house textbooks, notebooks and stationery.

But a growing number of adult men now find randoseru-type bags suitable for toting notebook computers and document files while commuting.

The popularity of the backpacks has soared since Tokyo-based leather bag manufacturer Tsuchiya-Kaban launched carefully crafted randoseru for adults called Otona Randoseru in November last year.

The maker has so far sold limited runs of Otona Randoseru at ¥100,000 per bag on several occasions, with the product selling out instantly each time.

“The bags have been purchased by adults in a wide range of generations, from people in their 20s to their 70s,” a public relations official of the company said.

Sogo & Seibu Co.’s flagship Seibu department store in Tokyo’s Ikebukuro district also offers randoseru-inspired high-end backpacks. It sells glossy bags made of bull leather for ¥86,400 apiece, and others made of soft leather for ¥70,200. Customers can choose from black, navy blue and brown models.

“The backpacks are attracting adult customers not only because they allow both hands to be free but because they are not too casual,” said an official in charge of selling the bags.