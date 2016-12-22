Chlorine level 1,600 times normal found in drinking water served to infants at nursery

Kyodo

Drinking water with 1,600 times the acceptable level of chlorine was served to three infants at a nursery school in Tokyo earlier this week, but none was injured, Koto Ward officials said.

The nursery school decided to file a complaint with the police because it suspects someone intentionally spiked the water.

According to the Koto Ward officials, three pupils in a class for infants under 1 year old were given warm water from a pot late Monday afternoon and one of them spit it out.

The hot water was later found to contain chlorine at a concentration of 1,600 parts per million, the officials said. The Tokyo Metropolitan Government’s standard for chlorine in drinking water is between 0.1 ppm and 1 ppm.

The water was also served during lunch and earlier in the afternoon on Monday, but nothing unusual was noted, the officials said.

The nursery’s workers use liquid mixed with a diluted chlorinated compound to disinfect toys and desks. A concentration of 50 to 100 ppm is used for baths used to disinfect students before they enter school swimming pools. The compound is stored in a room at the facility, the officials said.

