Cabinet signs off on larger ¥5.13 trillion draft defense budget

The Cabinet approved a fatter defense budget for the fifth consecutive year Thursday to respond to North Korea’s nuclear threats and China’s increasingly assertive maritime activities.

The ¥5.13 trillion draft budget for fiscal 2017 is 1.4 percent higher than last year and covers a new amphibious force and a new sea-based ballistic missile interceptor system.

The total topped ¥5 trillion for a second consecutive year and constitutes ¥97.45 trillion of all overall government spending.

For the first time, ¥14.7 billion has been allocated to an advanced ship-based ballistic missile interceptor, the Standard Missile-3 Block 2A, which was co-developed with the United States.

North Korea this year conducted two nuclear tests and tested more than 20 ballistic missiles in defiance of U.N. Security Council resolutions demanding that Pyongyang refrain from such activities.

To strengthen the missile shield, the government earmarked ¥33.1 billion to double the range of its Patriot Advanced Capability-3 interceptors in the third supplementary budget for fiscal 2016, which was approved the same day.

The Defense Ministry initially planned to improve the PAC-3 in fiscal 2017 but accelerated the plan in response to North Korea’s progress on long-range missiles. The PAC-3 has a range of around 10 to 20 km, a government official said.

About ¥60 million will be earmarked as research funds for the potential procurement of new equipment, such as Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, or THAAD, a U.S. missile defense system.

In view of China’s growing maritime activities, Japan is looking to beef up its defense of remote islands, especially in the East China Sea and around Okinawa Prefecture.

The ministry allocated ¥70.7 billion to prepare for the deployment of Ground Self-Defense Force units on Miyako Island in Okinawa and Amami-Oshima Island northeast of Okinawa. Both are near the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea, which China and Taiwan claim as Diaoyu and Tiaoyutai, respectively. Chinese government ships have been intruding into Japanese waters around the islands on a regular basis for the past few years.

The Cabinet also secured ¥8.5 billion to acquire 11 AAV-7 amphibious vehicles, the last batch in a plan to procure 52 units for the GSDF amphibious unit it will base in Nagasaki Prefecture.

Some ¥72.8 billion was earmarked for a new, quieter 3,000-ton submarine with improved underwater sound detection capabilities aimed at strengthening surveillance.

Meanwhile, the number of SDF officers in three countries including the Philippines and Vietnam will be raised to beef up information-gathering activities.

The government also plans to purchase four V-22 Ospreys for ¥39.1 billion and allocated ¥34 billion to pilot training and other costs in fiscal 2017 as part of the GSDF’s plan to deploy 17 of the tilt-rotor transport aircraft in 2019.

Elsewhere, ¥19.46 billion was earmarked for so-called host-nation support, which covers the cost of workers, utilities and other items at U.S. military bases. The amount was ¥19.2 billion in fiscal 2016.

Host-nation support costs received attention this year as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said during his campaign that Japan does not pay enough for U.S. security support.

Since Prime Minister Shinzo Abe took office in 2012, the defense budget has been climbing under the government’s five-year defense build-up through fiscal 2018.

The ministry plans to buy six F-35 stealth fighters worth ¥88 billion, expanding its fleet to 22, with the eventual goal of having 42 of the planes. Trump recently pledged to cut snowballing costs for the airplane, which was jointly developed by the United States, Britain and seven other countries.

In addition, the government will boost financial aid for research on defense-related technologies at universities and companies to ¥11 billion in fiscal 2017 from ¥600 million for the current year.