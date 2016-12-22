Tokyo stocks fall further on position adjustment

Stocks lost further ground on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Thursday, pushed down by position-adjustment selling prior to the three-day weekend from Friday.

The 225-issue Nikkei average shed 16.82 points, or 0.09 percent, to end at 19,427.67. On Wednesday, the key market gauge fell 50.04 points.

The Topix index of all first-section issues closed down 1.12 points, or 0.07 percent, at 1,543.82, after losing 7.42 points the previous day.

Declines in the Dow Jones industrial average and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite index on Wednesday prompted selling to adjust positions, brokers said.

Continued profit-taking also pushed down the key market indexes.

Buying on dips, as well as buy orders from investors heartened by the recent firmness of U.S. stock prices, however, helped underpin the Tokyo market’s downside, according to brokers.

Still, Tokyo stocks didn’t attract hefty purchases amid a wait-and-see mood spreading among investors ahead of the long weekend.

The Tokyo market will be closed on Friday for a national holiday.

The number of investors who dared to buy stocks ahead of the three-day holiday weekend was small, said Kenichi Hirano, market analyst at K Asset Co.

The fall in the Nikkei average represented “a pause in the recent rally,” which was backed by hopes for economic stimulus measures by President-elect Donald Trump, Hirano also said.

Ryuta Otsuka, strategist at the investment information department of Toyo Securities Co., said the small stock price movements reflected the yen’s stability against the dollar in the foreign exchange market.

Otsuka attributed the slight drop in the Nikkei average to the absence of overseas investors, mainstay buyers of Tokyo stocks, in the Christmas holiday season.

Falling issues outnumbered rising ones 990 to 852 in the TSE’s first section, while 159 issues were unchanged.

Volume fell to about 1.87 billion shares from Wednesday’s about 2.1 billion shares.

Export-oriented issues, including automaker Toyota, electronics giant Panasonic and technology firm Hitachi, were downbeat following the falls in the key U.S. market gauges.

Other major losers included mega-bank groups Mitsubishi UFJ and Mizuho, insurer Dai-ichi Life and securities firm Nomura, after their U.S. peers met with selling to lock in gains following the so-called Trump rally.

By contrast, game maker Konami was buoyant, thanks to the brisk download performance of a recently launched smartphone game app.

Oisix attracted purchases after the food delivery service operator announced a business integration deal with rival Daichi wo Mamoru Kai.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key March contract on the Nikkei average ended down 70 points at 19,360.