Dollar inches up to ¥117.70 in pre-Christmas trade

The dollar edged up to levels around ¥117.70 in Tokyo trading on Thursday, ahead of the Christmas weekend, with the Tokyo market to be closed for three days from Friday.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥117.66-67, up from ¥117.59-59 at the same time on Wednesday. The euro was at $1.0437-0437, up from $1.0407-0407, and at ¥122.80-82, up from ¥122.40-40.

“It’s a typical lull before Christmas,” an official at a foreign exchange brokerage house said.

In New York trading overnight, the dollar briefly fell below ¥117.20 due to continued profit-taking and position-adjustment selling but later bounced back as high as around ¥117.70-80, supported by strong U.S. existing home sales data for November, traders said.

In Tokyo, the greenback moved narrowly, in line with stock price fluctuations as well as buy and sell orders for settlement purposes, traders said.

“Both the upside and downside (of the dollar versus the yen) were limited as the market was inactive,” another foreign exchange broker said.

Dollar purchases could gather steam on any strong readings in U.S. economic indicators to be released later on Thursday, including revised gross domestic product data for July to September, traders said.

Still, a possible rally of the dollar would likely be short-lived as “individual investors are eager to sell (the U.S. currency) once it tops ¥118,” an official at a currency margin trading service provider said.