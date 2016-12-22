State-backed INCJ to inject ¥75 billion in Japan Display

Innovation Network Corp. of Japan, a government-affiliated investment fund, said Wednesday it will provide up to ¥75 billion in financial support to Japan Display Inc.

INCJ, the top shareholder of Japan Display, decided on the aid as the display maker found it difficult to procure funds for strategic investment on its own due to its slumping earnings amid fierce competition with overseas rivals.

In response to the move by INCJ, three major creditor banks of Japan Display will decide whether to revive their ¥60 billion line of credit for the company, sources said.

Japan Display will procure ¥45 billion by issuing bonds to INCJ and borrow ¥30 billion from the fund.

With the funds, Japan Display will accelerate the development of organic electroluminescence displays. The company also will consider collaboration with U.S. technology giant Apple Inc. and Chinese firms to mass-produce such displays.

In a related move, Japan Display said Wednesday that it will make organic electroluminescence display producer JOLED Inc. a subsidiary in the first half of fiscal 2017 by additionally acquiring JOLED shares from INCJ by next September, with the aim of boosting its technological prowess in the field.

Japan Display’s equity stake in JOLED will increase to 51 percent from 15 percent at present in terms of voting rights. The transfer price will be determined later on.

Mitsuru Honma, chairman of Japan Display, told a news conference that the company cannot fail to achieve a turnaround with the state funds.

“We will create a new business model to ensure growth,” Honma said.

“With this additional investment, we want to finish developing the display industry (in Japan),” Tetsuya Hamabe, INCJ chief strategy officer, stressed.

Japan Display was created in April 2012 through the integration of the liquid crystal display operations of three major Japanese electronics makers —Hitachi Ltd., Toshiba Corp. and Sony Corp.

JOLED is currently 75 percent owned by INCJ in terms of voting rights. Sony and Panasonic Corp., also a major electronics maker, each have a stake of 5 percent in the firm.

Japan Display is headed for a third-straight annual loss, as global mobile demand sputters and competitors from South Korea and China undercut prices to grab market share. Japan Display said it will use the capital for the development of organic light-emitting diode displays, which offer more vibrant and energy-efficient screens for mobile devices.

“They were running out of cash,” said Amir Anvarzadeh, Singapore-based head of Japanese equity sales at BGC Partners Inc. “This will be used for a combination of things,” including OLED research and development as well as re-starting idled LCD plants, he said. “There’s also a political issue of not letting these companies go bust.”

Japan Display is seeking to reduce its reliance on mobile devices by shifting toward autos, virtual-reality gadgets, high-end laptops and other areas such as health care and education, the Tokyo-based company said in the statement. “The competitive environment has intensified due to a Korean manufacturer’s active marketing for OLED displays,” Japan Display said.

INCJ has a track record of rescuing ailing Japanese corporations. Four years ago, the fund created Japan Display, and put money into Renesas Electronics Corp., formed in 2010 from the hard-pressed semiconductor operations of Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Hitachi and NEC Corp. The convertible debt issued by Japan Display can be exercised from 2019, at a strike price that’s about 17 percent higher than the current stock price.

Earlier this year, INCJ lost a bidding war with Taiwan’s Foxconn Technology Group over control of Sharp Corp., JDI’s only domestic rival.

Japan Display and Sharp may need massive amounts of capital to invest in OLED, considered the future standard for iPhones and other mobile devices. Apple is struggling to find enough OLED supply for its new iPhones, expected next year, Bloomberg News reported in November. Initial costs for screen suppliers however could reach $2 billion, stretching their finances even before they get any firm orders.

“It’s a long-term investment — Sharp and Japan Display both have said we’re not going to be anywhere near supplying these displays in volumes,” Anvarzadeh said. “Forget 2017 or 2018, if they’re lucky they’ll get some volume growth in OLED perhaps in 2019.”