Japan plans to budget ¥54 billion to boost nursery teacher wages

Japan will earmark ¥54 billion in its budget for fiscal 2017 chiefly to increase the monthly wages of nursery teachers and improve other work conditions, officials said Monday.

The amount was set during negotiations on budget requests for the year that starts next April between Finance Minister Taro Aso and labor minister Yasuhisa Shiozaki.

The ministers also agreed to trim by ¥140 billion the estimated natural increase in Japan’s social security expenses that stems from the country’s aging population. This will be achieved partly through an increase in out-of-pocket and other costs shouldered by higher-income elderly people.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s government is trying to reduce the number of children on waiting lists for nursery schools to make it easier for more women to work.

By using the earmarked funds, the government plans to increase the monthly wages of all nursery school workers by some ¥6,000. An additional ¥40,000 will be provided to skilled and experienced nursery school workers.

The government also hopes to support operators of elderly nursing facilities that raise the monthly wages of their care workers by ¥10,000 by introducing systems to increase their wages according to work experience.

For this assistance, the government is set to earmark some ¥41 billion to increase nursing care service fees paid to such operators under the public nursing care insurance system.

As part of measures to help people without pension benefits, the government plans to allocate ¥26 billion to lower the minimum premium payment period needed to become entitled to 10 years from the current 25 years.