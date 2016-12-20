Fuji TV reporter suspected of using name to help mobster buy a car

A reporter for Japanese broadcaster Fuji Television Network Inc. is suspected of having helped an underworld syndicate member purchase a car by allowing the use of his name, sources said Monday.

Police are looking into the case of the male Fuji TV reporter in his 30s who covered news involving crime syndicates several years ago, the source said.

The broadcaster said Monday the reporter bought a car in his name for one of his interviewees, but added, “We have not been able to confirm whether the interviewee belongs to any anti-social forces at present.”

The mobster asked to use the reporter’s name to buy a car, having treated him more than 20 times at expensive restaurants in Tokyo since the spring of 2014, according to Fuji TV.

The reporter admitted to using his name to buy the car but claimed he did not know the interviewee was a gangster, Fuji TV said.

The broadcaster said the reporter could be convicted for falsely registering a vehicle and it suspended him and reported the matter to police.

“We deeply apologize for the improper action of our employee,” Fuji TV said, adding it will continue to look into the details of the matter.