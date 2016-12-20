Chickens culled at flu-hit Miyazaki farm

The culling of some 122,000 chickens began early Tuesday at a poultry farm in Miyazaki Prefecture where an outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5 strain of bird flu has been confirmed.

It is the sixth case of bird flu in Japan this winter.

Prefectural government officials and Self-Defense Forces personnel were tasked with the work, which was expected to wrap up later Tuesday, in the town of Kawaminami.

To prevent the spread of infection, the prefecture imposed a ban on transfers of chickens and eggs in areas within 3 km of the affected farm. Chickens and eggs are banned from being moved out of areas 3 to 10 km from the farm.

Transfers of birds are also banned in areas within 1 km of a processing facility in Hyuga, Miyazaki Prefecture.

There are 143 poultry farms with a total of about 5.63 million chickens in the restricted areas, according to the prefectural government.

In a separate bird flu case, the disposal of about 284,000 chickens was completed Tuesday morning at a farm in Shimizu, Hokkaido, officials said.

South Korea’s agriculture ministry said Monday it ordered the cull of an additional 2.4 million birds, taking the total number to a record 18.4 million since the first outbreak of bird flu was reported at a South Korean farm Nov. 18.

South Korean officials have called the outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5N6 strain of bird flu more severe than the H5N8 strain that spread across the country in 2014 and 2015 before being brought under control.

They said H5N8 was also discovered this month in the faeces of migratory birds but has not been seen at poultry farms.

Parts of Europe and Israel have also been hit by the H5N8 virus. About 30,000 turkeys and ducks were culled in Germany over the weekend while France has widened high-risk restrictions to the entire country after the detection of several cases of the H5N8 strain in farms. A case of H5N8 bird flu was also reported Friday at a farm in Britain.