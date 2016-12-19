U.S. military to resume Osprey operations despite safety concerns after last week’s accident

The U.S. military will fully resume Osprey operations in Okinawa on Monday afternoon, less than a week after one of the tilt-rotor aircraft ditched off the prefecture, government sources said Monday.

U.S. Forces Japan had told the Japanese government that it would fly one of its Ospreys within Okinawa, possibly Monday, to return it for maintenance work after grounding all of the aircraft in the prefecture. But the military instead decided on the full resumption of flights, according to the sources.

The Defense Ministry conveyed the U.S. military’s plan to Okinawa, according to prefectural officials.

The move is certain to fuel anger among locals who want the aircraft to remain grounded amid safety concerns. Okinawa Gov. Takeshi Onaga, after inspecting the coastal area where the Osprey ditched and broke apart Tuesday, said Tokyo should tell the U.S. that it will not allow any of the aircraft to fly.

“Once allowed, they will fly one after another,” Onaga told reporters, adding that the relationship between the central and local governments will be “completely destroyed” if Tokyo does not reject the Osprey flights.

According to the government sources, the U.S. military earlier said it wanted to fly one Osprey that is currently at Iejima Island’s airfield to its home base at U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma on Okinawa’s main island.

The latest accident involving an Osprey has reignited concern among residents of Okinawa, home to the bulk of U.S. military facilities in Japan.

There are 24 MV-22s, including the one that crash-landed in shallows off the coast of Okinawa on Tuesday night during training, deployed to the Futenma base in the crowded residential area of Ginowan.

Earlier reports said the five crew members aboard the Osprey that ditched were injured. It was the first major accident involving an Osprey since the start of its deployment to Japan in 2012.